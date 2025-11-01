Money on the Mind: To Have Kids or Not to Have Kids

In a new, very special Death, Sex & Money and Slate Money crossover, Felix Salmon and Anna Sale dig into the difficult decision of whether or not to have kids.

Child care? School? New vehicle? All the baby gadgets? Kids are expensive! Anna has two kids, and Felix is famously childless. Between the two of them they dig into their decisions to have and not have kids, the budgeting and balancing of all the emotional and financial costs of kids, how kids can be a benefit later in life, and more.

For a visual experience, you can watch this episode on YouTube.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth. Video production by Micah Phillips.

