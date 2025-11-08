Money on the Mind: Prepping for Retirement Without Losing Your Mind

In a new, very special Death, Sex & Money and Slate Money crossover, Felix Salmon and Anna Sale dig into the stressful world of financial advice and planning for retirement. How do you know if you’re set up financially to retire? Is it possible to think about retirement without having a panic attack? How much should you track your 401k? They’re joined by Felix’s financial advisor Adrianna Adams from Domain Money, to dig into these questions and so much more.

For a visual experience, you can watch this episode on YouTube.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth. Video production by Micah Phillips.

