The “My Husband Hates Me” Influencer

On today’s episode, guest host Scaachi Koul is joined by journalist and content creator Melanie Hamlett to talk about the trend of wives who make content about the husbands who seem to hate them. Melanie has covered the toxic dynamics of some heterosexual relationships for years, including a viral 2019 article for Harper’s Bazaar. She was recently interviewed as part of an article for The Cut called I Love My Husband (Who Hates Me).





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This podcast episode is produced by Vic Whitley-Berry, Daisy Rosario, and guest host Scaachi Koul.