Who’s the Little Lad Who Loves Berries and Cream?

The little lad who loves berries and cream is inescapable on TikTok right now. A character from a 2007 Starburst commercial, the little lad has transcended his advertising origins and become a meme all his own. On today’s episode, Madison and Rachelle explain how and why this lad has taken over your feeds, and why there are so many remixes of his audio. They also talk about all the remixes on TikTok featuring rapper Cupcakke, how these are all part of the ubiquity of advertising, and if there’s anything viral that isn’t consumed by capitalism.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

