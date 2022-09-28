Jojo Siwa Did What on TikTok?

A lot of stuff has been happening online so we figured it was a perfect time for another mailbag. On today’s episode, Nadira is back with Rachelle to read your letters and answer your burning questions. They get into everything from Jojo Siwa’s lesbian TikTok drama, to why we’re all laughing about Adam Levine’s sexts, and whether or not influencers are allowed to complain about being influencers.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Rachelle Hampton, and Daisy Rosario.

