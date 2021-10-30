The Untold Story of "Spooky Scary Skeletons"

For this special Halloween episode, you’re in for a handful of treats. Rachelle and Madison reveal their Halloween costumes and talk about what scares and bugs them on the internet this spooky season. They’ll discuss listener-submitted Vines, tweets, and Tumblr posts that are iconic Halloween internet staples, including the viral song “Spooky Scary Skeletons." We’ll dive deep into the origins of the song with Victoria Gold, whose father Andrew Gold wrote the celebrated bop.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Derek John, and Samira Tazari.

Support ICYMI and listen to the show with zero ads. Sign up to become a Slate Plus member for just $1 for your first month.