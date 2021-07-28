The Latest Fad Diet Is Coming for Your Feeds

75 Hard, a new trend sweeping TikTok, is just another fad diet pretending to be a mental toughness challenge. On today’s episode, Madison and Rachelle revisit the world of diet culture to unpack exactly what makes 75 Hard so insidious, and why it’s so hard to curate a healthy approach to wellness culture on your TikTok feed. They also down a gallon of water during the episode, something we do not recommend you trying at home.

And don’t forget to check out Decoder Ring’s history of hydration.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

