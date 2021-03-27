Clubhouse Doesn't Want You to Hear This

On the second episode of ICYMI, Slate’s new podcast about internet culture, hosts Madison Malone Kircher and Rachelle Hampton take listeners on an all-access tour of Clubhouse, the invite-only audio app that already has millions of users, including everyone from Elon Musk and Drake to Oprah and Joe Rogan. Madison somehow ends up taking a shower with hundreds of other users? The app also doesn’t allow people to record and publish audio, so this episode will probably get us banned.

Then, they try a new segment that we’re calling High Speed Download, in which each of them must try to summarize all of the drama of a recent internet story in 60 seconds or less. This time: the sagas of relationship guru Derrick Jaxn and Jensen Karp, aka Cinnamon Toast Shrimp Guy.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.