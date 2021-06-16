Are Those TikTok “Missed Connections” Real?

On today’s episode, Madison is joined by producer Daniel Schroeder to talk about people accusing Billie Eilish of queerbaiting on Instagram. They then discuss the way TikTok seems to be replacing Craigslist as the spot for finding missed connections—but are the videos real? To find out, Madison interviews Val and Kaycie, two women who had a serendipitous encounter on a rooftop bar, only to lose touch before being reconnected via TikTok.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder & Derek John.

