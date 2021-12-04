Anthony Ramos and the Curse of the Wife Guy

Actors Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who became a beloved couple online after meeting during rehearsals for Hamilton, have reportedly ended their engagement. The reports of the breakup came soon after a TikToker posted a video about Ramos allegedly going into a strip club with a woman who was not his fiancée. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison get into the drama, unpack exactly what a wife guy is, and explain why people on social media seem so obsessed with uncovering infidelity—especially if you’re the type of dude who never stops bragging about your girl. Plus, they unwrap all the embarrassing data within their Spotify Wrapped.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

