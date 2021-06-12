Trisha Paytas Wants to Be Frenemies

On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison explain the latest drama surrounding online provocateur Trisha Paytas. They recap Paytas’ history online, how they’re connected to David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, and why their podcast Frenemies is in predictable turmoil. Then, two new High Speed Downloads, first on the grifting of internet chef Darius Williams (aka @DariusCooks) and then on the woman who got arrested for disguising herself as her daughter and going to school in her place.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Derek John.

﻿Support ICYMI and listen to the show with zero ads. Sign up to become a Slate Plus member for just $1 for your first month.