Why Can’t Lesbians Escape Men on Dating Apps?

Lesbians on dating and hookup apps aren’t looking for men, but that’s what platforms like Bumble and Tinder are serving them. On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle speak to some queer women who’ve had this problem and what sorts of issues it creates. Then they discuss the women-focused apps that’ve tried to fill that space, and why it’s so difficult to find safe queer dates online.

This podcast is produced by Daniel Schroeder, Madison Malone Kircher, and Rachelle Hampton.