The Internet’s Biggest Sports Moments of 2023

On today’s episode, Candice Lim is joined by journalists Bomani Jones and Tamerra Griffin to cover the biggest moments of sports that happened online this year. From basketball stateside to women’s soccer abroad, the internet has a way of picking up the little moments you don’t see in a stadium and making major waves about them. It’s the reason why an athlete’s behavior in one singular moment can become a platform for our projections and how Twitter can make anyone a talking head. Today, they’ll take a look back at the harrowing, nail-biting and historic stories that’ll be remembered for years to come.

