ICYMI on Dear Prudence: My Friend Tried to Bring Her Kids to A Winery. Help!

In this episode, the co-hosts of Slate’s ICYMI, Rachelle Hampton and Candice Lim, join Prudie (Jenée Desmond-Harris) to answer letters from readers about whether the following categories of people are unreasonable: moms who bring their kids to wineries, boyfriends who refuse to hard launch their girlfriends on social media, and husbands who are suspicious of their wives’ friendships with single men.

Podcast production by Se’era Spragley Ricks and Daisy Rosario, with help from Maura Currie.