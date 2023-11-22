Our 2023 ICYMI Friendsgiving Spectacular

Today, Rachelle and Candice celebrate ICYMI’s third annual Friendsgiving episode. They’re joined by Weight For It host Ronald Young Jr. and ICYMI producer Daisy Rosario to run down the internet moments that made them laugh out loud this year. They cover viral moments such as the adventures of George Santos, gamer thirst traps and little girls singing iconic jingles.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.