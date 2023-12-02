Buying A Car on YouTube

On today’s episode, Candice Lim is joined by NPR producer J.C. Howard to walk through his personal experience of buying a car. The heyday of Toyotathon and Happy Honda Days are being replaced by car reviewers who have become influencers (and dealers) for major brands. From CarTok to CarTube, vloggers like EverydayChris and Gjeebs are not only upending the dealership model, but also creating parasocial relationships between cars and their consumers.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.