How Reddit Turned HBO’s Industry Into Appointment TV

Candice Lim is joined by Slate producer Madeline Ducharme to break down the third season of HBO’s Industry. Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the show stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Harry Lawtey as three young finance workers obsessed with getting ahead. The show has not always been a ratings hit, but this season brought in record viewership, leading some to wonder how it became an HBO juggernaut. On today’s episode, ICYMI tries to figure out how the internet turned Industry into a Sunday primetime event and whether Reddit is the reason it got renewed.





This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, and Candice Lim with production assistance from Kevin Bendis and Kat Hong.