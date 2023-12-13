Our Top Internet Moments of the Year (Part 1)

On today’s episode, Rachelle Hampton and Candice Lim announce their top internet moments of the year. Is it the MirandaSings controversy? The Shein influencer factory tour? The internet boyfriend wars of Al Pacino vs. Robert De Niro? They bring their picks and ruminate on the year of Elon Musk and OceanGate.

This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.