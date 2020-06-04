Inspecting the Bunker

Emily, John and David discuss the protests against police brutality and racism, Trump’s increasingly authoritarian response, and the pandemic--with guest Jamelle Bouie.





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “What Will College Be Like in the Fall?”

Emily: A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua

David: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes by Suzanne Collins; Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “History Will Judge Trump’s Enablers Harshly”

Listener chatter from David Foreman: Aeon Video: “‘Quite A Height, Ah?’ A Tour of the Chrysler Building by Those Building It”





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





The New York Times: “After 6 Months, Important Mysteries About Coronavirus Endure”





The Lancet: “Physical Distancing, Face Masks, and Eye Protection to Prevent Person-to-Person Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis”





Monmouth University Polling Institute: “Protestors’ Anger Justified Even If Actions May Not Be: Most Say Police More Likely to Use Excessive Force on Black Individuals”





Shant Shahrigian for The New York Daily News: “De Blasio Staffers Demand ‘Radical Change From Mayor’ in Open Letter: Read Full Text”





German Lopez for Vox: “How to Reform American Police, According to Experts”