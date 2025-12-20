Gabfest Reads | The Seven Rules of Trust

David Plotz talks with Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales about his new book The Seven Rules of Trust: A Blueprint for Building Things That Last. They discuss how Wikipedia’s culture of assuming good faith and shared purpose became a model for building trustworthy digital communities — and what lessons that holds for companies, social media, and politics today.





Wales reflects on how to maintain trust in polarized times, the challenges of AI-generated information, and why genuine civility still matters online.





