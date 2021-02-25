Shocked, Shocked! By Her Tweets

Emily, John and David discuss the Tanden take down, Merrick Garland‘s DOJ, and how to stop police killings of Black people with guest Jason Johnson.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Isaac Chotiner on Twitter @IChotiner





Mitch Daniels for the Washington Post: “Senate Republicans Could Restore a Bit of Civility by Confirming Neera Tanden”





Jacob Jarvis for Newsweek: “Neera Tanden Once Criticized Joe Manchin's Pharma CEO Daughter”





Wesley Lowery for GQ: “The Most Ambitious Effort Yet to Reform Policing May Be Happening in Ithaca, New York”





Slate’s A Word … With Jason Johnson





Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: Yes In My Backyard’s Mapping Inequality: Digitizing Our Redlining History





John: Isabella Kwai for the New York Times: “Von Trapped: The Family Is Stuck Inside, So Why Not Sing Parodies?”





David: Children get off a school bus in Mongolia





Listener chatter from @Yayadesigns1: “Watch an Archaeologist Play the “Lithophone,” a Prehistoric Instrument That Let Ancient Musicians Play Real Classic Rock”





