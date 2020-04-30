Come On, Man, I Heard You Liked Me

Emily, John and David discuss Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden, the debate over reopening schools, and the three hosts are joined by astronaut Scott Kelly to talk through tips for living in confined spaces.

Here are notes and references from this week’s show:

Michael J. Stern for USA Today: “Why I'm Skeptical About Reade's Sexual Assault Claim Against Biden: Ex-Prosecutor”

Brian & Eddie Krassenstein for Medium: “Biden Accuser, Tara Reade, Allegedly Stole from Non-Profit Organization”

Seren Morris for Newsweek: “What is 1 Day Sooner? Scientists Seek Volunteers to Become Infected with Coronavirus to Speed Up Vaccine Development”

Peter Singer and Richard Yetter Chappell for the Washington Post: “Pandemic Ethics: The Case for Experiments on Human Volunteers”

Eminent Victorians by Lytton Strachey





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Linda Villarosa for The New York Times Magazine: “‘A Terrible Price’: The Deadly Racial Disparities of Covid-19 in America”

John: Kathryn Krawczyk for The Week: “Michigan Governor Introduces a GI Bill for Frontline Workers”; Rosalind Adams and Ken Bensinger for Buzzfeed: “After One Tweet To President Trump, This Man Got $69 Million From New York For Ventilators”

David: David’s new newsletter for Business Insider; Johnny Diaz for the New York Times: “Cities Close Streets to Cars, Opening Space for Social Distancing”

Listener chatter from Püblic Üniversal Fiend @UniversalFiend: Associated Press: “Dutch Students Complete Trans-Atlantic Voyage Forced by Coronavirus”





