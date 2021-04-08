Midnight Train From Georgia

Emily, John and David discuss the corporate backlash to Georgia’s voting restrictions, Matt Gaetz and shamelessness in government, and they are joined by Amanda Ripley to talk about her new book High Conflict.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Jonathan Rauch for the Atlantic: “How American Politics Went Insane”





Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign by Frances E. Lee





High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out by Amanda Ripley





The Gottman Institute’s “Love Lab”





Emotions in Conflict: Inhibitors and Facilitators of Peace Making by Eran Halperin





L. M. Hartling, E. Lindner, U. Spalthoff and M. Britton for Psicología Política: “Humiliation: A Nuclear Bomb of Emotions?”





Stephen Hawkins, Daniel Yudkin, Míriam Juan-Torres, Tim Dixon for More In Common: “Hidden Tribes: A Study of America’s Polarized Landscape”





The Irregulars





Here’s this week’s chatter:





John: Dan Zak for the Washington Post: “Goodbye to Gate 35x, Cursed Portal to the Rest of America”





Emily: Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution





David: City Cast Denver





Listener chatter from Paul John Rudoi: Passing English of the Victorian era, a Dictionary of Heterodox English, Slang and Phrase available at The Public Domain Review; Karen Strike for Flashbak: “Not Up To Dick: 100 Wonderful Victorian Slang Words You Should Be Using”





Slate Plus members get great bonus content from Slate, a special segment on the Gabfest each week, and access to special bonus episodes throughout the year. Sign up now to listen and support our show. For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, John, David, and Emily contemplate whether vaccinated people have a moral obligation to go out and spend.





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest, or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.