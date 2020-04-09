It’s Easy to Talk About Lysol

Emily, John and David discuss where efforts to curb virus transmission go from here with epidemiologist Amesh Adalja, Trump’s purge of investigators general, and what Sanders’ exit should mean for the Democratic party’s agenda.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John improvise a story together.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.