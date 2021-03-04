I'm Sorry If...

Emily, John and David discuss the stimulus bill, sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo, and escalating voter suppression efforts.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Dahlia Lithwick for Slate: “Maybe It’s a Good Thing Andrew Cuomo Is Still Governor”





Charlotte Klein for Vanity Fair: “Pence Can’t Quit The Big Election Lie That Nearly Got Him Killed”





The Brennan Center’s State Voting Bills Tracker 2021





Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: Elizabeth Nolan Brown for Reason: “Science-Based Policy Means Decriminalizing Sex Work, Say Hundreds of Researchers”; Heads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-Spires





John: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Civics Test





David: David chattered in Seussian rhyme about the controversy over Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s decision to take six books with racist imagery out of print.





Listener chatter from Lily Shield: Amy Littlefield for the Nation: “As the Pandemic Raged, Abortion Access Nearly Flickered Out”





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.