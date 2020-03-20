How Long Will It Last?

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson and David Plotz are joined by Dr. Amesh Adalja to discuss efforts to address the pandemic, journalist Neil Irwin on whether the U.S. economy can be saved, and author Jon Mooallem on his new book This is Chance! about communities uniting in a crisis.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David challenges Emily and John to a surprise topic that invites them to examine their quirky private mental routines.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.