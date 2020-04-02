Maybe It Is Infrastructure Week

Emily, John and David discuss the security of U.S. elections, are joined by guest economics professor Jason Furman to help estimate by when we can anticipate a financial recovery, and the hosts talk with novelist Geraldine Brooks to learn more about living through a plague.

