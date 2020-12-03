Neutral Laws of General Applicability

It's conundrum season! Pass along your most pressing conundrums here: www.slate.com/conundrum. Our annual Conundrum holiday show is coming soon.





Emily, John and Jamelle discuss presidential pardons; coronavirus exemptions for houses of worship; and David joins in for a conversation with Australia's former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about disinformation.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “It Started With ‘Birtherism’”





Greg Nunziata for The Atlantic: “Republicans With Any Love of Country Must Acknowledge That Trump Has Lost”





Spencer S. Hsu for The Washington Post: “Court-Appointed Adviser in Michael Flynn Case Says Justice Dept. Yielded to Corrupt ‘Pressure Campaign’ Led by Trump”





Amy Howe for SCOTUSblog: “Christian School in Kentucky Asks Justices to Intervene in Dispute Over In-Person Classes at Religious Schools”





Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “The Problem of Free Speech in an Age of Disinformation”





A Bigger Picture, by Malcolm Turnbull





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:





Jamelle: Jamelle chatted about the superior experience of watching films on a Blu-Ray player, as opposed to streaming.





John: Caroline Lange for Food52: “A History of The American Milkman”; Matt Novak for Smithsonian Magazine: “The Milkman’s Robot Helper”; Atticpaper.com’s prints from the Mid-century advertising campaign “Beer Belongs”





Emily: The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John learn about navigating water sports in shark-infested waters from Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.