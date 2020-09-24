Not Even Cold in The Ground

Emily, John and David discuss the unseemly rush to replace Justice Ginsburg, the coming presidential debates, and 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “Why Ruth Bader Ginsburg Refused to Step Down”

The Long Game by Mitch McConnell

Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “Five Things Biden and His Allies Should Be Worried About”

Linda Chavez for the New York Times: “Democrats, You Can’t Count On the Hispanic Vote”

John Dickerson for the Atlantic: “The Slow-Fingered President”





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Shaila Dewan for the New York Times: “Few Police Officers Who Cause Deaths Are Charged or Convicted”; Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice: “Pennsylvania's 'Naked Ballot' Ruling Will 'Cause Electoral Chaos,' Philly Commissioner Warns”





John: Tariro Mzezewa for the New York Times: “The Flight Goes Nowhere. And It’s Sold Out.”





David: Tara Parker-Pope for the New York Times: “Does Wearing Glasses Protect You From Coronavirus?”





Listener chatter from Katerina Barry: Mike Pomranz for Food & Wine: “Italy's 'Wine Windows' Were a Product of the Plague—Now They're Making a Comeback”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John discuss where they’ve found moments of peace amidst the chaos.





