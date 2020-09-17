Giant Fires Everywhere

Emily, John, David and Jamelle discuss the impacts and threats of wildfires and the climate crisis, apocalyptic election talk, and the four of them envision a new and improved post-pandemic work week.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s special show -- part of the Texas Tribune Festival!:

Abrahm Lustgarten for The New York Times Magazine: “The Great Climate Migration”





Galen Durke for FiveThirtyEight “The Challenges Of Holding An Election During A Pandemic”





Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “Trump’s Perverse Campaign Strategy”





Thomas B. Edsall for The New York Times: “Whose America Is It?”





Isaac Stanley-Becker for The Washington Post: “Pro-Trump Youth Group Enlists Teens in Secretive Campaign Likened to a ‘troll farm,’ Prompting Rebuke by Facebook and Twitter”





Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life by Anne Lamont









Here are the week cocktail chatters for this week:





Emily: Janet Malcolm for The New York Review of Books: “A Second Chance”





John: @AmeliaFrappolli’s, twitter thread about the mad hatter who shot John Wilkes Booth, Boston Corbett, as chronicled in Legends and Lies: Great Mysteries of the American West by Dale L. Walker.





Jamelle: Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking by Toni Tipton-Martin; The Mandalorian, Season 2





David: The Oddly Satisfying channel on YouTube.





Listener chatter from Janet Green @janetcetera: Jonathan Ore and Kevin Ball for CBC: “Paddle of the Century”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, John, and Jamelle take questions from viewers of the Texas Tribune Festival livestream.





