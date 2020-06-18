Because of Sex

Emily, John and David discuss Trump’s Tulsa rally, Bolton’s book, and this week’s historic Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights--with attorney Chase Strangio.

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Kathryn Dunn Tenpas for Brookings: “Tracking Turnover in the Trump Administration”

Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “History Will Judge Trump’s Enablers Harshly”

Dylan Scott for Vox: “What Mike Pence Got Wrong About the New Coronavirus Spikes”

Margo Vansynghel and David Kroman for Crosscut: “The Future of Capitol Hill’s Protest Zone May Lie in Seattle History”

Ashley Garcia Ashley for the Washington Post: “Seattle’s Protest is the Latest in a Long History of Experimental Living”





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Carl Hulse for The New York Times: “Senate Passes Major Public Lands Bill”

Emily: Jonathan Chait for New York Magazine: “The Still-Vital Case for Liberalism in a Radical Age”

David: David Plotz for Business Insider: “DC Statehood Is a Great But Doomed Cause. Here's a Better Idea.”

Listener chatter from D Holstein @The_Pophouse: Kaitlyn Tiffany for the Atlantic: “Why K-pop Fa Are No Longer Posting About K-pop”





Slate Plus members get a bonus segment on the Gabfest each week, and access to special bonus episodes throughout the year. Sign up now to listen and support our show.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, also known as “CHOP.”





You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.