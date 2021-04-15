Blood Clot

Emily, John and David discuss the vaccine “pause,” the death of Daunte Wright, and Biden’s commission on the U.S. Supreme Court.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Ronald Brownstein for The Atlantic: “The Decision That Will Define Democrats for a Decade”





Ryan D. Doerfler and Samuel Moyn for The Atlantic: “Reform the Court, but Don’t Pack It”





Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “How To Fix the Supreme Court: How We Got Here”





The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson





Tom Whyman for The New York Times: “Why, Despite Everything, You Should Have Kids (if You Want Them)”









This week’s chatter:

John: Call My Agent; The Irregulars





Emily: Daniele Selby for The Innocence Project “8 Things You Need to Know About Pervis Payne Who Is Facing Execution”





David: Janelle Bitker for The San Francisco Chronicle: “Boba Shortage: Bay Area and the Rest of the U.S. May Soon Have No Bubbles for Tea”





Listener chatter from Gabe Jacobs: 99% Invisible: “Freedom House Ambulance Service”





Slate Plus members get great bonus content from Slate, a special segment on the Gabfest each week, and access to special bonus episodes throughout the year. Sign up now to listen and support our show. For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, John, David, and Emily talk about the decision to have children in the face of climate change and other catastrophes which could make the future more painful than today.





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest, or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.