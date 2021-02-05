Jewish Space Laser

Emily, John and David discuss the stimulus bill, racial inequities in vaccine distribution, the return to in-person learning, and Majorie Taylor Greene’s GOP.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Ezra Klein for the New York Times: “The Senate Has Become a Dadaist Nightmare”





Uché Blackstock and Oni Blackstock for the Washington Post: “White Americans Are Being Vaccinated at Higher Rates Than Black Americans. Such Inequity Cannot Stand.”





Shreya Kangovi and Uché Blackstock for the Washington Post: “Community Health Workers Are Essential in This Crisis. We Need More of Them.”





Thomas B. Edsall for the New York Times: “The QAnon Delusion Has Not Loosened Its Grip”





David Blight’s Open Yale Course: “HIST 119: The Civil War and Reconstruction Era, 1845-1877”





Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World, by Liaquat Ahamed





Monica Potts for The New York Times: “In the Land of Self-Defeat”









Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:





Emily: Moe Tkacik for Slate: “The Lousy Tippers of the Trump Administration”





John: Vala Afshar’s tweet of a clip from DisruptTV, Episode 91.





David: Stefanos Chen for the New York Times: “The Downside to Life in a Supertall Tower: Leaks, Creaks, Breaks”





Listener chatter from Phillip Cleveland @pwcleveland: a Twitter thread by Mark R. Miller

@4T9NER about a meaningful family photograph





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, listener Norman Townsend asks John, Emily, and David to discuss David’s new startup, CityCast.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.