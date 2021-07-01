Failed Justice Breyer Countdown

Emily Bazelon is joined by Ruth Marcus and Jamelle Bouie to discuss the infrastructure negotiations, alarming Supreme Court decisions and Bill Cosby’s release.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Catherine Rampell for The Washington Post: “Three Things That Could Still Blow Up The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal”





Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, by Ari Berman





Ruth Marcus for The Washington Post: “I’ve Urged Supreme Court Justices to Stick Around — But Never to Retire. Until Now.”





The New Book of Middle Eastern Food: The Classic Cookbook, Expanded and Updated, with New Recipes and Contemporary Variations on Old Themes, by Claudia Roden





Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “I Write About the Law. But Could I Really Help Free a Prisoner?”; My Octopus Teacher





Ruth: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum





Jamelle: Croupier; Athletic Brewing Company





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap