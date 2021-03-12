Emily, John and David discuss the unprecedented American Rescue Plan. Author Heather McGhee joins the Gabfest to talk about her new book outlining how racism hurts all Americans and Dr. Michael Mina answers questions about how to improve the nation's pandemic-fighting strategies.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Pew Research Center: “Broad Public Support for Coronavirus Aid Package; Just a Third Say It Spends Too Much”





The Debrief with Major Garrett: “$2 Trillion For What?”





The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee





Atomic Habits by James Clear





Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans--And How We Can Fix It by Dorothy A. Brown





John: “‘The Secret Apartment’ Is The Story Of A Vietnam Vet Who Claims To Have Lived In Veterans Stadium For Years”; The Secret Apartment: Vet Stadium, a surreal memoir by Tom Garvey; Jeremy Irons Reads the Psalms





David: The Fourth Child by Jessica Winter





Listener chatter from Seth Milhoan: Sarah Brookbank for the Cincinnati Enquirer: “Del Hall, The Cincinnati Man Who Lives on a Beer-only Diet for Lent, Is Doing It Again and Raising Money”





