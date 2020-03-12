Flatten the Curve

Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the coming COVID-19 crisis, Biden as the presumptive nominee, and guest Leon Neyfakh joins the show to talk about his podcast Fiasco Season Two: Iran-Contra.

