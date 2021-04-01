Impending Doom

Emily, David and guest host Andrea Valdez discuss the fourth wave of the virus, Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, and fixing the U.S.’s caregiving infrastructure.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

How to Be a Texan: The Manual, by Andrea Valdez

Ko Bragg for the 19th: “Four Girls Testified in the Derek Chauvin Trial. Here’s What They Told the Jury.”

The University Will Require All Students to Be Vaccinated Before Arriving on Campus in the Fall, Rutgers University March 21, 2021

Bill Chappell for NPR, ”I Believe I Witnessed A Murder,' Witness Says Of 911 Call In Chauvin Case





Here’s this week’s chatter:

Andrea: Skip Hollandsworth for Texas Monthly: “The Larry McMurtry I Knew”; Paula Mejía for Texas Monthly: “Selena at 50: Celebrating the Life, Art, and Influence of a Tejano Legend”

Emily: Elie Mystal for the Nation: “The Supreme Court May Be About to Blast Another Hole in Gun Control”

David: City Cast Chicago podcast, hosted by Jacoby Cochran.

Listener chatter from Wally Vinovskis: Theresa Machemer for Smithsonian Magazine: “This High Schooler Invented Color-Changing Sutures to Detect Infection"





Slate Plus members get great bonus content from Slate, a special segment on the Gabfest each week, and access to special bonus episodes throughout the year. Sign up now to listen and support our show. For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Andrea, David, and Emily discuss running a media startup.





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest, or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.