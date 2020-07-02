Open the Damn Schools

Emily, John and David discuss the Supreme Court’s abortion decision, reopening schools--with guest Emily Oster, and Russia’s bounties for U.S. Troops.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Melissa Murray for The Washington Post: “The Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision Seems Pulled From The ‘Casey’ Playbook”





Linda Greenhouse for The New York Times: “How Chief Justice Roberts Solved His Abortion Dilemma”





Jeffrey Toobin for The New Yorker: “John Roberts Distances Himself from the Trump-McConnell Legal Project”





Emily Oster for the Atlantic: “Parents Can’t Wait Around Forever”





Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong--and What You Really Need to Know by Emily Oster





Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool by Emily Oster





Charlie Savage, Mujib Mashal, Rukmini Callimachi, Eric Schmitt and Adam Goldman for the New York Times: “Suspicions of Russian Bounties Were Bolstered by Data on Financial Transfers”





Susan E. Rice for The New York Times: “Why Does Trump Put Russia First?”





Carl Bernstein for CNN: “From Pandering to Putin to Abusing Allies and Ignoring His Own Advisers, Trump's Phone Calls Alarm US Officials”





David Plotz for Business Insider: “What If Your Boss Acted Like This?”





This Day in Esoteric Political History: “The Man Who Didn't Sign The Declaration (1776)”





Ross Douthat for the New York Times: “The Ghost of Woodrow Wilson”





David W. Blight for the Washington Post: “Yes, the Freedmen’s Memorial Uses Racist Imagery. But Don’t Tear It Down.





Race and Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory by David Blight

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:





John: Jen Doll for Mental Floss: “How A Wrinkle in Time Changed Sci-Fi Forever”; Money Heist





Emily: Alison Dirr for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director To Stay On For Time Being, Filling Leadership Void”;

Scott Neuman for NPR: “Federal Court In Wisconsin Upholds Voting Restrictions Favored By Republicans”; Derry Girls

David: Call My Agent





Listener chatter from Randy Koehn @noonan66: Matthew Rosenberg @AshcanPress’s Twitter thread with a beautiful story about Carl Reiner, who passed away this week.





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John discuss whether history should be taught backwards.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.