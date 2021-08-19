Tragedy of Afghanistan

Emily, David and Alexandra Petri discuss the Afghanistan withdrawal, with guest Annie Pforzheimer; California’s recall election; and personal pandemic ethics.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Annie Pforzheimer for the Washington Post, “Leaving Afghanistan Will Lead to Yet Another Civil War There”





Annie Pforzheimer for the Washington Post, “In Afghanistan, a Summer of Pain Awaits”





Annie Pforzheimer for the New York Times, “The Long Road Out of Afghanistan”





Rachel Feintzeig for the Wall Street Journal: “These People Who Work From Home Have a Secret: They Have Two Jobs”





Daniel Lavery’s Substack newsletter: The Chatner





Nothing Is Wrong and Here Is Why, by Alexandra Petri





A Field Guide to Awkward Silences, by Alexandra Petri





The Best of Wodehouse: An Anthology





Clouds, by Aristophanes





Raymond Chandler: Collected Stories





Three Men In A Boat: (To Say Nothing of the Dog), by Jerome K. Jerome





Solutions and Other Problems, by Allie Brosh





Hyperbole and a Half: Unfortunate Situations, Flawed Coping Mechanisms, Mayhem, and Other Things That Happened, by Allie Brosh





New Teeth, by Simon Rich





Ant Farm: And Other Desperate Situations, by Simon Rich





Simon Rich for the New Yorker: “Sell Out”





Simon Rich for the New Yorker: “The Big Nap”





Simon Rich for the New Yorker: “Raised by Wolves”





Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen





My Life and Hard Times, by James Thurber





Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, by Jules Verne





The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, by Douglas Adams









Here’s this week’s chatter:





Emily: Meira Levinson, Alan C. Geller, and Joseph G. Allen for The Lancet: “Health Equity, Schooling Hesitancy, and the Social Determinants of Learning”





Alexandra: Never a Dull Moment: The Memoirs of Countess Marguerite Cassini





David: Dahlia Lithwick for Slate: “The Fierce Legal Battle at the Heart of the Fight Over Reclining Airline Seats”





Listener chatter from Lesley Gild: Bored Panda: “People Are Sharing ‘Alternate Angles’ of Iconic Events and Places in History, Here Are 30 of the Best”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Alexandra, Emily, and David discuss their favorite funny books.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap and Shayna Elliot.