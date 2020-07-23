Invading America

Emily Bazelon, David Plotz and Jamelle Bouie discuss Trump’s assault on Portland, the filibuster, and Julian Zelizer’s new book about Newt Gingrich’s power tactics.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “The Border War in Portland”

Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party by Julian E. Zelizer

The Weeds: “Biden Reloaded”





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Jamelle: Plenty: Vibrant Vegetable Recipes from London's Ottolenghi by Yotam Ottolenghi

Emily: Amicus Presents: “The Class of RBG” by Dahlia Lithwick

Dahlia Lithwick and Molly Olmstead for Slate: “The Class of RBG”

Dahlia Lithwick for Slate: “It’s Amazing to Me How Distinctly I Remember Each of These Women

The Lie That Binds by Ilyse Hogue and Ellie Langford

David: Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Listener chatter from Joshua Bennet: Ann Gibbons for Science: “Why 536 Was 'the Worst Year to Be Alive'”





