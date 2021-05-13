Million Dollar Jab

Emily, John and David discuss the post-pandemic economy; vaccine hoarding; and they're joined by Alex Stamos to talk about infrastructure, cybersecurity and the Colonial Pipeline hack.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

David Leonhardt for the New York Times: “A Misleading C.D.C. Number”





Dana Goldstein for the New York Times: “President of Key Teachers’ Union Shares Plea: ‘Schools Must Be Open’ in Fall”





Brian Krebs for Krebs on Security: “A Closer Look at the DarkSide Ransomware Gang”





Here’s this week’s chatter:

John: Craig Welch for National Geographic: “Groundbreaking Effort Launched to Decode Whale Language”





Emily: A Good Mother by Lara Bazelon; America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s by Elizabeth Hinton





David: B-Side Books: Essays on Forgotten Favorites by John Plotz “





Listener chatter from Adam Schear: Walker Caplan for LitHub: “The Key to Dodging Cyber Censorship Rules Might Be . . . A Minecraft Library?”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, John, and David each recount a decision that changed the trajectory of their lives (not marriage related).





Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.