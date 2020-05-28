It's Not a Lie, It's a Tweet

Emily, John and David discuss the Trump vs. Twitter battle, the realities of this partisan pandemic, and U.S.-China relations with guest Sheena Chestnut Greitens.

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Lori Dorn for Laughing Squid: “A Timeline of the Most Popular TV Shows (1951-2019)”

Emily: Willa Paskin for Slate: “Mrs. America’s Showrunner on the Show’s Lessons and Its Detractors”

David: NASA Office of the Inspector General: “Examining the Future of the International Space Station”

Listener (Producer) chatter from Jocelyn Frank: “Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder”





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jeff Horwitz and Deepa Seetharaman for the Wall Street Journal: “Facebook Executives Shut Down Efforts to Make the Site Less Divisive”

Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States by Brian Rosenwald

These Truths: A History of the United States by Jill Lepore

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John envision what a post-covid-stay-at-home-order office might look and feel like. Slate Plus members get a bonus segment on the Gabfest each week, and access to special bonus episodes throughout the year. Sign up now to listen and support our show.

You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.



