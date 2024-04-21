John Dickerson’s Navel Gazing: Remembering George and Defending the Morning

In this week’s essay, John dives deep into the loss of his beloved dog, George, the essayist’s dilemma, the comfort of quiet mornings, and more.

Notebook Entries:

Notebook 75, page 5. September 5, 2021

I go to the morning alone.

Notebook 75, page 6. September 6, 2021

Phantom nails on the stairs

References:

“Every Dog Is a Rescue Dog” by John Dickerson for The Atlantic

“Oxytocin-gaze positive loop and the coevolution of human-dog bonds” by Miho Nagasawa et.al for Science

Haikus by Jennifer Gurney

“Which Pet Will Make You Happiest?” by Arthur C. Brooks for The Atlantic

“The Family Dog Is in Sync With Your Kids” by Gretchen Reynolds for The New York Times

