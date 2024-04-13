John Dickerson’s Navel Gazing: Sending our Son to College

In this week’s essay, John remembers dropping his son off at college, and trying to hold onto moments and feelings while you can.

Notebook Entries:

Notebook 75, page 6. September 2021:

They chose you.

Notebook 15, page 4. April 2004:

Sitting with Brice by waterfall. Throwing rocks in stream. Loading sand from dump truck and loader and back again.

References:

What Got You Here, Won’t Get You There by Marshall Goldsmith

Songwriter Nick Cave

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin





