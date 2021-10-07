Profits Over People

Emily and John are joined by guest host Mary Harris (host of What Next) to talk about the dangerous debt ceiling games; blowing the whistle on Facebook; and new revelations about January 6th and the plan to overturn the election.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:





Wall Street Journal: The Facebook Files





Wall Street Journal: The Facebook Files, A Podcast Series





Nathaniel Persily for the Washington Post: “Facebook Hides Data Showing It Harms Users. Outside Scholars Need Access.”





Charlie Warzel’s Substack, Galaxy Brain: “The Algorithm Tweaks Won't Save Us”





Katie Benner for The New York Times: “Report Cites New Details of Trump Pressure on Justice Dept. Over Election”





Mike Stobbe for The Associated Press: “More Than 120,000 Us Kids Had Caregivers Die During Pandemic”





YouTube video: “Richard Feynman Magnets”





Slate’s What Next With Mary Harris





Here’s this week’s chatter:

John: The President Is a Sick Man: Wherein the Supposedly Virtuous Grover Cleveland Survives a Secret Surgery at Sea and Vilifies the Courageous Newspaperman Who Dared Expose the Truth, by Matthew Algeo





Mary: Gary Shteyngart for The New Yorker: “A Botched Circumcision and Its Aftermath”; Robert Kolker for The New York Times Magazine: “Who Is the Bad Art Friend?”





Emily: Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law: Annual Awards Virtual Event–Championing Disability Rights for 49 Years; Sabrina Tavernise and Katie Benne for The New York Times: “Federal Judge Pauses Strict Texas Law Banning Most Abortions”





Listener chatter from Kyle Amann: Matthew Fox for Insider: “A Hamster Has Been Trading Cryptocurrencies In A Cage Rigged To Automatically Buy And Sell Tokens Since June - And It's Currently Outperforming The S&P 500”





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.





Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.