End this Uncivil War

Emily, John and David discuss the unusual but uplifting inauguration, Joe Biden’s priorities, and the Trump aftermath.





Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Joe Biden’s inauguration speech

Inauguration video from former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton

Kevin Quealy for the New York Times: “The Complete List of Trump’s Twitter Insults (2015-2021)





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: The books of P.G. Wodehouse read by Jonathan Cecil

Emily: Beth LeBlanc and Craig Mauger for the Detroit News: “Michigan Republicans Seek to Replace GOP Canvasser Who Certified Election”

David: Jules Suzdaltsev’s Twitter thread of photos of weird things Trump did in office.

Listener chatter from Clay Jeffries @clayjeffries: Sam Kean for the Atlantic: “22 Orphans Gave Up Everything to Distribute the World’s First Vaccine”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John imagine some classes they would like to teach.





