New, New, New Cold War

Emily, John and David discuss President Biden's G7 summit and the meeting with President Putin, McConnell’s plans to block a Biden Supreme Court nominee, and they are joined by guest Melissa Murray on what “critical race theory” is and is not.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Julia Ioffe for Tomorrow Will Be Worse: “‘Everyone Gets What They Deserve’: Biden Takes On the Putin Singularity”





Strict Scrutiny podcast





Amicus podcast





The New York Times Magazine: “The 1619 Project”





Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World, by Cal Newport





Here’s this week’s chatter:

John: Elizabeth Dilts Marshall for Reuters: “Morgan Stanley Ceo to Staff: Be Back at New York Headquarters by September”; Lauren Weber for The Wall Street Journal: “Forget Going Back to the Office—People Are Just Quitting Instead”





Emily: Adam Liptak for The New York Times: “Affordable Care Act Survives Latest Supreme Court Challenge”; Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Supreme Court Backs Catholic Agency in Case on Gay Rights and Foster Care”





David: Six Months Later: Episode 22: David Plotz





Listener chatter from Leslie Camp: Doug Fraser for The Cape Cod Times: “‘I Was Completely Inside’: Lobster Diver Swallowed by Humpback Whale Off Provincetown”





For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, John, and David discuss the things they miss doing which modern technology has pushed out of circulation.





Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.