John Dickerson’s Navel Gazing: The Sneaky Pitfalls of the To-Do List

In this week’s essay, John discusses the Pomodoro Routine (among other productivity routines), why he especially needs a meditation pillow, and how a particular teacher captured his heart.

Notebook Entries:

Notebook 75, pages 8 and 9. September 2021

OReinstating the Pomodoro Routine…

Starting Marshall again…

Write Brice…

Send Laura the larger project list…

Work on budget to get accounts in order

Meditation pillow upstairs.





Notebook 18. December 6, 2009

Instapaper

Alpha Smart

Richard Hugo on poetry

Degrees of Gray In Philipsburg.





Notebook 18, page 105. June 4, 2011

Visit to Mr. Mead. He was playing piano as we entered. [During our conversation, he asked]: do you find your work fulfilling? Do you have a close circle of friends? Questions about life and living it well…









References:

Getting Things Done - David Allen

The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People - Stephen Covey

The Questions That Will Get Me Through the Pandemic - John Dickerson

43 Folders - Merlin Mann

The Hardest Job in the World - John Dickerson

Essays of E.B. White

“Merlin Mann” - Tina Essmaker for The Great Disconnect

More about Ernest “Boots” Mead

“Because Buying New Running Shoes is More Fun Than Actually Running” - Merlin Mann for 43 Folders

Atomic Habits - James Clear

The Creative Habit - Twyla Tharp

Free Agent Nation - Daniel Pink

“Sharon Salzberg On: Openness, Not Believing the Stories You Tell Yourself, and Why the Most Powerful Tools Often Seem Stupid at First” - Ten Percent Happier





