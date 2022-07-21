Hot, Hotter, Hottest

This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Josie Duffy Rice discuss Europe’s deadly heat wave, Joe Manchin’s balk at climate legislation, and the inevitable tragedies already happening post-Roe.





Lindsay Whitehurst, Camille Fassett, and Jasen Lo for the Associated Press: “Social Programs Weak in Many States With Tough Abortion Laws”

The Ministry for the Future, by Kim Stanley Robinson

The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness, by Meghan O'Rourke

Forbidden City, by Vanessa Hua

Homesick and Happy: How Time Away from Parents Can Help a Child Grow, by Michael Thompson





John Dickerson for Slate: “My Daughter Went Away to Camp and Changed”





John: Carol D. Leonnig and Maria Sacchetti for The Washington Post: “Secret Service Watchdog Knew in February That Texts Had Been Purged”

Josie: Zak Cheney-Rice for New York Magazine: “Larry Wilmore Knows No Bounds”;

David: Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps; Elias Esquivel for World Athletics: “Patterson Takes Surprise High Jump Gold In Oregon”





Listener chatter from Mark Wegener: Gamaliel Bradford for the January 1930 issue of The Atlantic: “The Genius of the Average: Calvin Coolidge”

