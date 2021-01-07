Reaping the Whirlwind

Emily, John and David discuss the invasion of the U.S. Capitol and Democrats’ historic win in Georgia.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Yuval Levin for the National Review: “Failures of Leadership in a Populist Age”

Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “History Will Judge the Complicit”

Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “The Pandemic Election”

Emily Bazelon for Slate in 2013: “Voting Rights 2.0”

Steven Lance for Atavist: “The Secret Formula: Could Shrunken Heads From the Amazon Hold the Key to Curing Cancer? One Man Thought So—and Spent a Lifetime Trying to Prove It.”

A Midwife's Tale: The Life of Martha Ballard, Based on Her Diary, 1785-1812,by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich





Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Agence France-Presse, “Exceptionally Well-Preserved Snack Bar Unearthed in Pompeii”

David: David Segal for the New York Times: “It’s Mother vs. Son in Britain’s Priciest Divorce War”

Emily: Tweet by Kyle Machulis @qDo of the most important competitive dog dancing video

Listener chatter from Cyrus Farivar @cfarivar: Jason Kottke for Kottke.org: “The Last Documented Widow of a Civil War Veteran Has Died at the Age of 101”





Slate Plus members get a bonus segment on the Gabfest each week, and access to special bonus episodes throughout the year. Sign up now to listen and support our show.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, Emily, and John consider in what time period they would first go to see a doctor, given what we know now about the history of medicine.





You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)





The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.